Raheem Sterling yet to make decision on Man City future

Raheem Sterling has just 12 months left on his contract with Manchester City.

The enigmatic England international has been with the Citizens since he moved from Liverpool back in 2015 in a deal worth £57m.

During his seven years with the Manchester giants, Sterling has played a key role in the side’s success. Having featured in 339 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 226 goals in the process, Sterling, who has lifted 12 major trophies, including four Premier League titles, has been a big figure for Pep Guardiola.

However, this summer could signal an end to the 27-year-old’s time at the Etihad Stadium.

The latest in the ongoing saga comes from BBC Sport, who claims that although both Chelsea and Real Madrid are interested in signing the English winger, the player himself has yet to make a decision on his future.

Why does Sterling want to leave Man City?

When it comes to Sterling, it is probably less of actually ‘wanting’ to leave Man City and more a case of wanting to feature more.

Although Sterling has turned out in over 300 games for the Citizens, recent times have seen him become a slightly fringe player.

Forced to rotate with the likes of Jack Grealish, Bernando Silva and Phil Foden, Sterling started fewer Premier League games (23) last season than he did the season before (28) – a clear indication of his stature within Guardiola’s ever-evolving squad.

Regardless of what this summer has in store for the former Liverpool wide-man, one thing is for sure, still with his prime ahead of him, it is going to be interesting to see which club the attacker decides is his next.