Arsenal could be a good destination for Leeds United star Raphinha this summer as he looks to make the next step in his career.

The Brazil international has shone at Elland Road and it has seemed inevitable for a while now that he’d be snapped up by a bigger club sooner or later.

When asked about Raphinha potentially moving to Arsenal, former Manchester United ace Luke Chadwick admitted he could see why it could be a good move for the player, even if the Gunners are not in the same league as the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool.

“Raphinha’s a top performer in the Premier League, he’s been really exciting to watch. It could be a big summer for Arsenal and Mikel Arteta if they add quality players like Raphinha and Gabriel Jesus to the squad,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside.

“It’ll just be how he sells the project in terms of what he’s trying to achieve there – remember Raphinha’s coming from a struggling Leeds team, so maybe being at a club like Arsenal where he’d start a lot of games and be one of their most important players could be a big attraction for him.

“Of course there are teams like Chelsea and Liverpool playing in the Champions League and chasing trophies, but there’s a lot more competition to get into their starting line ups. So maybe he sees Arsenal as the best next step for his journey.

“I think Arsenal could be a really interesting proposition if they add some of the names they’re being linked with, so I wouldn’t be overly surprised if Raphinha was to be tempted by Arsenal. Still, I’m sure there could still be a lot of other suitors for him because of the performances he’s put in for Leeds.”

Arsenal fans will certainly hope Raphinha ends up moving to the Emirates Stadium to breathe new life into their attack, with the squad looking a bit depleted in that department with the recent departures of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, while Nicolas Pepe has struggled in his time in north London.