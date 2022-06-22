Mikel Arteta extremely keen for Arsenal to beat Chelsea & Tottenham to attacker transfer

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is reportedly “extremely keen” for the club to get a transfer deal done for Leeds United winger Raphinha.

The Brazil international has shone at Elland Road and it seems he has a long list of suitors this summer, with Arsenal seeing a bid rejected for the player, while Chelsea and Tottenham are also interested, according to The Athletic.

The report explains that Arteta is desperate to work with Raphinha, while Gunners chief Edu has good relations with his agent Deco.

Still, Raphinha himself may favour a move to Chelsea, according to The Athletic, while he’s also being eyed by Spurs, though not necessarily as a priority.

Raphinha could be ideal for Arsenal to replace the struggling Nicolas Pepe, but one imagines he’ll feel he could do better by moving to a club with Champions League football.

Chelsea could be an ideal destination for Raphinha, with the Blues in need of upgrades on the likes of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic in those wide-forward roles.

Tottenham, meanwhile, finished above Arsenal last season, and could hurt their rivals again if they beat them to Raphinha.

The 25-year-old could shine alongside Harry Kane and Son Heung-min in Antonio Conte’s front three, giving the north Londoners an upgrade on the likes of Steven Bergwijn and Lucas Moura.