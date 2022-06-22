Mikel Arteta extremely keen for Arsenal to beat Chelsea & Tottenham to attacker transfer

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is reportedly “extremely keen” for the club to get a transfer deal done for Leeds United winger Raphinha.
The Brazil international has shone at Elland Road and it seems he has a long list of suitors this summer, with Arsenal seeing a bid rejected for the player, while Chelsea and Tottenham are also interested, according to The Athletic.
The report explains that Arteta is desperate to work with Raphinha, while Gunners chief Edu has good relations with his agent Deco.
Still, Raphinha himself may favour a move to Chelsea, according to The Athletic, while he’s also being eyed by Spurs, though not necessarily as a priority.
Raphinha could be ideal for Arsenal to replace the struggling Nicolas Pepe, but one imagines he’ll feel he could do better by moving to a club with Champions League football.
Chelsea could be an ideal destination for Raphinha, with the Blues in need of upgrades on the likes of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic in those wide-forward roles.
Tottenham, meanwhile, finished above Arsenal last season, and could hurt their rivals again if they beat them to Raphinha.
The 25-year-old could shine alongside Harry Kane and Son Heung-min in Antonio Conte’s front three, giving the north Londoners an upgrade on the likes of Steven Bergwijn and Lucas Moura.
If Arteta was that keen then he should tell the board to stop going in with silly and derisory bids and offer Leeds what he is worth. Because someone will for sure
And way testing the deepest of the water? you have to cross or die becoz of the enemies who are following your back!! If Arteta is serious about the deals,he should pay what is needed, instead of identify and work slowly to the deals tiii our rivals hike the deals,pay Leeds what it deserves for Raphina,clear with City for Jesus , Tielemans is waiting in corner take him and pay AJax what they are asking for martinez and finished business as early as possible.This are deals that will take Arteta to fight for title and I mean title.Finishing in top four will be bad luck, Title could be our aim.
Taking to long,sign Raphina, Jesus, Tielemans and Ajax martinez and start challenging for title.They are available sign at once,why too long