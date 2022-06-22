Arsenal have been given a warning about the way they approach the potential transfer of Leeds United forward Raphinha.

Watch below as the well-connected journalist Melissa Reddy explains the current situation with Raphinha, who is also wanted by Chelsea and Tottenham…

? Arsenal face competition with Chelsea and Tottenham to sign Raphinha ? #AFC can't "haggle" if they want to make this transfer happen and have to put in a really strong offer, financial package and sales pitch to the player [via @MelissaReddy_] pic.twitter.com/yXh0lvxPUK — Football Daily (@footballdaily) June 22, 2022

Reddy insists there can be no room for haggling by Arsenal – they have to make a good offer to ensure they don’t miss out on this deal.

Raphinha looks like he could be the perfect signing to help the Gunners strengthen their attack, with an upgrade needed on flop signing Nicolas Pepe.