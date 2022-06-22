Video: Well-connected journalist warns Arsenal over Raphinha transfer tactics

Arsenal FC Chelsea FC
Arsenal have been given a warning about the way they approach the potential transfer of Leeds United forward Raphinha.

Watch below as the well-connected journalist Melissa Reddy explains the current situation with Raphinha, who is also wanted by Chelsea and Tottenham…

Reddy insists there can be no room for haggling by Arsenal – they have to make a good offer to ensure they don’t miss out on this deal.

Raphinha looks like he could be the perfect signing to help the Gunners strengthen their attack, with an upgrade needed on flop signing Nicolas Pepe.

