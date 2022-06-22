Forward prefers Chelsea transfer over Arsenal in potentially huge blow for the Gunners

Chelsea reportedly look to have the edge over Arsenal in the pursuit of one big-name transfer this summer.

Although the Gunners have been strongly linked with Leeds United star Raphinha in the last few days, it seems the Brazilian forward would prefer to join Chelsea, according to The Athletic.

It remains to be seen how strong the interest from Chelsea is at the moment, so that could end up swinging things in Arsenal’s favour, with The Athletic reporting that Mikel Arteta’s side have had a bid rejected for the player.

Chelsea could also do with new attacking players this summer, though, so one imagines they could step up their interest in Raphinha if other targets don’t work out.

Raheem Sterling is one name being linked with Chelsea by the Daily Mirror and others, while there’s also interest in Barcelona contract rebel Ousmane Dembele, as reported by the Sun.

Raphinha could make sense as another option for the west London giants, with Thomas Tuchel in need of upgrades on underwhelming performers like Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic.

Should Raphinha be more open to Arsenal transfer?

Arsenal’s lack of Champions League football could hurt them when it comes to landing big names like this, but Luke Chadwick spoke to CaughtOffside about why Raphinha could still do well to consider moving to the Emirates Stadium.

“Remember Raphinha’s coming from a struggling Leeds team, so maybe being at a club like Arsenal where he’d start a lot of games and be one of their most important players could be a big attraction for him,” Chadwick said.

“Of course there are teams like Chelsea and Liverpool playing in the Champions League and chasing trophies, but there’s a lot more competition to get into their starting line ups. So maybe he sees Arsenal as the best next step for his journey.”