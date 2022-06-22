Tottenham ready to submit offer to hijack major Arsenal transfer

Tottenham are reportedly ready to submit a transfer offer to hijack Arsenal’s move for Leeds United winger Raphinha.

The Brazil international has been an exciting performer in his time at Elland Road, and he’s been linked strongly with Arsenal in the last few days by The Athletic and others.

Raphinha would be a superb signing for the Gunners to give them an upgrade on the under-performing Nicolas Pepe, but it’s also easy to see why he could be a valuable asset to Spurs.

Antonio Conte’s side also have the advantage of Champions League football to offer Raphinha, and it may be that they’re about to seriously enter the running for this big move, as per Gianluigi Longari in the tweet below…

Longari claims that Tottenham are prepared to submit an offer of £50million plus around £10m in bonuses for Raphinha.

This could be a huge blow for Arsenal, who need to be strengthening their attack if they are to catch up with Spurs next season.

Longari also mentions Barcelona as a suitor for Raphinha, while The Athletic’s report also suggested he could be open to a move to Chelsea.