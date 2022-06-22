Sadio Mane explains Bayern Munich transfer and Liverpool exit

Sadio Mane has explained his move to Bayern Munich.

The striker is joining the Bundesliga champions this summer ahead of his Liverpool contract expired in a year’s time.

Mane wanted a new challenge and decided against penning new terms at Anfield, instead deciding to make the move to Bavaria.

Negotiations have dragged on, but an agreement was reached between the two clubs over the weekend.

And Mane is now Bayern-bound, with pictures already emerging of him in the famous red shirt.

Liverpool will be hugely disappointed to lose one of their legendary figures of recent years, with Mane achieving huge success during his time at the club.

But the forward will go down in history, and Liverpool fans will be wishing him the best going forward.

The one question that did need answering was ‘why Bayern?’, and that’s something Mane has answered in an interview with BILD.

“When my adviser first told me about Bayern Munich’s interest, I was immediately enthusiastic. I saw myself there immediately,” said Mane.

“For me, it was the right club at the right time. It is one of the biggest clubs in the world and the team is always fighting for all the titles. For me, it was a very good idea and the right decision to come here.”

The Senegalese forward added: “My adviser has told me that there has also been interest from other clubs. That’s part of the business.

“But for me, when Bayern presented me with the plan, it was clear to me. I found myself in Bayern’s plan more than anyone else’s.”