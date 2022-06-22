Sky Sports presenter Joe Thomlinson has been blown away from Newcastle’s pursuit of Sven Botman.

The 6’5” centre-back has been strongly linked with a move to Newcastle since January and the Magpies believe they are close to securing his services for next season in a £30m deal.

Thomlinson believes a signing like Botman is a major coup for Tyneside club if they could pull it off in this transfer window.



“I don’t think there’s anybody quibbling over £12m for Matty Targett when they were being quoted £30m for Lodi. Probably a superior player, but do they need to spend £30m on a left-back? Probably not, when they might be able to get Botman through the door for a similar fee.

“If that happens, it’s a good signing, it’s a really good signing.” – finished Thomlinson for Football Daily Youtube Channel.

Botman’s negotiations have been very difficult for Newcastle but that’s expected considering giants like AC Milan are also interested in his services.