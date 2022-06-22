Sutton says England midfielder is better than Kalvin Phillips

Chris Sutton has claimed he would target Declan Rice over Kalvin Phillips this summer.

Rice and Phillips have been subject to a vast amount of interest this summer, as the two England international’s have been performing exceptionally for both club and country.

Sutton has now claimed if he was a managed, he would be targeting Rice over Phillips this summer.

“I would take Rice. I think Rice is ahead of Phillips, at this moment in time. I think most people across the country would say that as well,” said Sutton, speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live Sport.

It may be a popular opinion amongst football fans, but with Manchester City opting to pursue a move for Phillips ahead of Rice, it appears Pep Guardiola either doesn’t agree with Sutton, or he’s exploring a cheaper option.