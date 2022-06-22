Sutton says England midfielder is better than Kalvin Phillips

Leeds United FC Manchester City
Chris Sutton has claimed he would target Declan Rice over Kalvin Phillips this summer.

Rice and Phillips have been subject to a vast amount of interest this summer, as the two England international’s have been performing exceptionally for both club and country.

Sutton has now claimed if he was a managed, he would be targeting Rice over Phillips this summer.

“I would take Rice. I think Rice is ahead of Phillips, at this moment in time. I think most people across the country would say that as well,” said Sutton, speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live Sport.

It may be a popular opinion amongst football fans, but with Manchester City opting to pursue a move for Phillips ahead of Rice, it appears Pep Guardiola either doesn’t agree with Sutton, or he’s exploring a cheaper option.

