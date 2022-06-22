Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United desperately need to sign a new striker this summer.

The Magpies, although performing excellently during the second half of last season, have been left with very limited attacking options and with Chris Wood not exactly lighting the North East up since his arrival from Burnley, it has been hard for Howe to pinpoint a regular goalscorer.

Speaking earlier in the year about what this summer window could have in store for the Premier League giants, Howe, who spoke to Soccer AM, as quoted by the Chronicle, said: “We have to evolve and change, but I think in a very controlled way.

“January was really important for us. We signed some brilliant players and brilliant people, and they made a difference to the changing room. The summer will be no different.”

Following Howe’s comments and in line with the club’s need to secure an outright goalscorer, this summer has unsurprisingly seen the Geordies target a new striker with Stade Reims’ Hugo Ekitike emerging as a leading candidate to make the switch to St James’ Park.

MORE: Ex-Red Devil tells Ten Hag that Man Utd already have the best player in the Premier League in one position

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Magpies have been targeting the 20-year-old forward ‘for months’ with a full agreement between all parties believed to be close.

Hugo Ekitike has agreed a five year deal with Newcastle. Now it’s about final details to be discussed with Reims before deal completed. ???? #NUFC Talented French striker was in BVB list but Newcastle have been pushing for months after January negotiations. pic.twitter.com/s1h1Y04eN1 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 1, 2022

Newcastle United face massive competition for Hugo Ekitike

However, the latest in the ongoing saga comes from French outlet L’Equipe, who claim the Toon now face some serious competition for the young attacker’s signature.

It has been noted that Real Madrid, Paris-Saint Germain and Bayern Munich are all showing an interest in the Stade Reims’ academy product.

Whether or not the Geordies can continue in their pursuit remains to be seen, however, one thing is for sure, with Ekitike catching the attention of some of Europe’s biggest clubs, should Howe end up with the 20-year-old in his squad next season, he will have signed one of the continent’s most highly-rated youngsters.