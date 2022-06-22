Vinicius Junior explains why he signed new Real Madrid contract in 11 words

Vinicius Junior has given a very simple explanation of his decision to renew his Real Madrid contract.

The Brazilian winger has been a sensation this season, kicking on under Carlo Ancelotti to become one of the best players in the world.

Vinicius scored 22 goals and assisted 20 this season to help Real Madrid to win La Liga and the Champions League.

Despite that, the winger spent the whole season as one of the lowest-paid members of the Real Madrid squad, still working under the deal he signed as a 16-year-old.

But fixed on his Los Blancos dream, Vinicius kept faith, and he has now been rewarded with a bumper new contract that places him as one of the highest-paid members of the squad.

The winger penned the new deal with little hesitation, and that’s despite reported interest from huge clubs from around Europe.

In an interview with Sport TV, Vinicius explained his reasoning in 11 words.

He said: “I want to continue at the best club in the world.”

