West Ham join Arsenal in the race to sign 23-year-old striker

West Ham have reportedly joined Arsenal in the race to sign Sassuolo striker Gianluca Scamacca.

Scamacca has spent the majority of his Sassuolo career out on loan, but in his first full season playing regularly at the club, the 23-year-old managed 16 league goals.

The Italian forward has attracted the interest of Arsenal, with agent Roberto De Fanti confirming to CaughtOffside that the North London club had submitted a £25m bid to sign Scamacca this summer.

Now, West Ham have reportedly entered the race to sign the towering striker, according to 90min. With Michail Antonio their only recognised striker, West Ham are in need of a new number nine.

Antonio has also struggled with injuries in the last few years, and isn’t getting any younger.

With both Premier League clubs missing out on the Champions League, it’ll be a difficult decision to pick between the two. Both Arsenal and West Ham are desperate for a striker in this current transfer window, and should be able to offer Scamacca regular game time.

At only 23 years old, Scamacca still hasn’t reached his full potential and could offer both clubs a striker for the foreseeable future.