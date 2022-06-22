West Ham have made an offer for want-away Premier League star

West Ham United have reportedly made a bid for Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips, though they look set to miss out on a transfer.

The England international wants to leave Leeds this summer, but has his heart set on joining Manchester City, despite offers from both West Ham and Aston Villa, according to Football Insider.

Phillips has been a key player for Leeds in the last few years and it’ll be a big blow to lose him, though it’s hardly surprising that a talent like this is now likely heading for a big move.

West Ham would have done well to add this ambitious signing to their ranks, but it makes sense that Phillips himself is aiming a bit higher by pushing to join City instead.

David Moyes will have to look elsewhere to strengthen his midfield, though in fairness it’s not in the worst shape now anyway with the presence of Declan Rice.

Villa are also showing plenty of ambition in the transfer market at the moment, but these clubs were never likely to be able to compete with Pep Guardiola and co. with regards to a big name like Phillips.