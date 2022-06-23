Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has sent a hint that he will fight for his place at the club even after the potential signing of Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City.

It seems the England Under-21 international is not prepared to lose his place too easily, despite being asked about the arrival of new additions up front during an interview with the Telegraph.

Arsenal look to be closing in on a deal to bring in Jesus from Man City, according to the Evening Standard, and that will surely mean Nketiah sees less playing time next season.

Still, the 23-year-old insists he will keep on competing for that spot in the Gunners’ starting line up, reminding readers that the club extended his contract for a reason.

“Every team needs a squad to compete,” he told the Telegraph. “The club is always looking for ways to strengthen.

“They have extended my deal and they have done so for a reason.

“Whoever comes in, you relish the challenge. You make them feel welcome, and then you fight and compete.”

Nketiah ended last season well, though his form in front of goal wasn’t quite enough to help Mikel Arteta’s side finish in the top four.

That’s why a signing like Jesus looks essential for Arsenal, with more fire-power clearly needed, and with Nketiah perhaps best used as a squad player to rotate with Jesus and put pressure on him to keep his place up front.