Arsenal defender completes Bundesliga move after seven years at club

Arsenal have today confirmed that defender Jordi Osei-Tutu has completed his move to the Bundesliga, after seven years at the club. Joining from Reading in 2015, Osei-Tutu never made a senior appearance for the Gunners, despite being in and around the first team squad at various points.

Since 2019, Osei-Tutu has been on loan during the last three seasons, passing through the ranks of VfL Bochum, Cardiff City, Nottingham Forest and most recently Rotherham United. The first of those loans to Germany, has become his permanent destination, as the right-back signs a three-year deal with the club. Arsenal published this news on their website, although they did not reveal if there was any fee involved.

Bochum were promoted back to the Bundesliga this season and Osei-Tutu marks one of their first reinforcements. This of course comes off the back of a selling highly-rated central defender Armel Bella-Kotchap for a reported fee of €10m to Southampton.