Arsenal are reportedly the best placed club to seal the transfer of Leeds United star Raphinha.

The Gunners seem to have progressed well in talks to sign the Brazil international, with Leeds losing patience with fellow suitors Barcelona, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Raphinha is a top talent and would be an exciting addition for Arsenal, so fans will certainly hope this fairly positive piece of transfer news proves accurate.

Still, there is one potential complication, according to the report, and that’s that Raphinha himself would seemingly still favour joining Barca over anyone else.

Arsenal may be in a strong position, but it may still be tricky to get over that final hurdle of convincing the player to move to the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta’s side ended last season on a low note and so cannot offer Raphinha Champions League football next season.

It makes sense that this could be a major issue, but Gooners will hope the project could still be tempting to the 25-year-old, who would be a dream upgrade on the out-of-form Nicolas Pepe.