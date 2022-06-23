Exclusive: Arsenal prioritising two transfers over Youri Tielemans

Arsenal are still interested in a possible transfer deal for Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans, but their focus for the moment is on trying to wrap up deals for Gabriel Jesus and Raphinha.

The Gunners have a long-standing interest in Tielemans, but it seems they are aware of the need to work hard and work quickly to bring in Brazilian duo Jesus and Raphinha, who would undoubtedly be superb purchases up front.

This is according to Fabrizio Romano in his latest CaughtOffside column, now out in full, and which also has further details on other possible clubs coming in for Tielemans.

“Arsenal have long had contacts with the player’s camp and with Leicester but have not made official offers so far,” Romano says.

“Talks are still on, but they are not at the key stages yet because the club is focused on Gabriel Jesus as a priority and is trying to compete for Raphinha, two deals on which you need to be quick.”

Arsenal could do with strengthening in midfield, but it perhaps makes sense that attack is the priority, given the poor form of Nicolas Pepe and the departures of both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette in the last few months.

Tielemans could also be an important addition as an upgrade on Granit Xhaka, but it is certainly up front where Mikel Arteta’s squad is more seriously depleted.