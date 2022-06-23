According to reports, Arsenal are said to be still interested in Brazilian midfielder Arthur Melo from Juventus, who they attempted to sign on loan in January.

The 25-year-old has been on Arsenal’s radar for a while, with the Gunners said to be interested in signing him on a loan deal in January with the Turin club happy for him to leave once a replacement had been found (as per Sun Sport).

According to journalist Claudio Raimondi, as quoted by Sport Witness, there has been movement this summer with the former Barcelona man potentially switching to the Emirates Stadium.

The Italian journalist explains how Juventus have a situation at the club they have to resolve first:

“Juve are interested in Fabian Ruiz, but before starting a real negotiation, they must resolve the Ramsey-Arthur situations,” he told Sport Mediaset, relayed by Tutto Juve.

“For the Welshman, who is of interest to the Turkish team coached by Pirlo, they will move towards the termination of his contract with severance pay, while for the Brazilian midfielder, something is moving on the Arsenal side.”

The Brazil international joined Juve from Barcelona in the summer of 2020 for a fee of £68 million (Transfermarkt) and has since made 63 appearances.

Arthur could be a suitable replacement for Granit Xhaka to partner with Thomas Party in the middle of the park.

Former Gunner striker Kevin Campbell told Football insider that the club needs to end their reliance on the midfielder this summer.

“I think we will see a parting of the ways soon,” he told Football Insider. “Look, Xhaka had a very good season last season. But at the end of the day, Arsenal didn’t get it done.

“The midfield needs to be revamped. There needs to be more speed and goals injected into that midfield.

“The reliance on Granit Xhaka that Arsenal had has to go. There has to be enough midfielders there who can do a job.

“This is probably the last time we could get money for Xhaka realistically. He is an international player, a good player but the time has come. If an opportunity comes along I think they should move him on and get younger legs in there.”