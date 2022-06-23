Arsenal’s busy summer continues with club on verge of selling youngster

Arsenal FC Burnley FC
Posted by

It has been a busy window for Arsenal already, having signed three players, and the club is still in the hunt for the services of some of the Premier League’s top talents. 

The Gunners have acquired Fabio Vieira, Matt Turner and Marquinhos so far and would like to add Gabriel Jesus, Raphinha and Youri Tielemans to that list.

Talks are still on for the Leicester man reports Fabrizio Romano in his latest column for CaughtOffside, but they are not at the key stages yet because the club is focused on Gabriel Jesus as a priority and is trying to compete for Raphinha, two deals which need to be done quickly.

Gabriel Jesus is a priority for Arsenal
More Stories / Latest News
Tottenham Hotspur offer out Harry Winks to shock candidate outside of England
Newcastle United pull plug on already-agreed deal to sign 20-year-old striker
£670K-a-week superstar makes decision on Newcastle United transfer

This is the glamour side of the transfer window as clubs look to bring in top talent but a lot of work gets done in the background to raise cash to sign such players.

One player Arsenal are on the verge of selling is Daniel Ballard as the London club have accepted a bid in the region of £2million from Burnley for the 22-year-old reports Football Insider.

The defender came through Arsenal’s academy and spent the last two seasons out on loan at Blackpool and Millwall. The centre-back will now move permanently to the Championship as the youngster looks to push on and develop a career for himself away from the pressure of the Premier League.

More Stories Daniel Ballard

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.