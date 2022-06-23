Barcelona are said to have been offered the chance to re-sign forward Neymar Jr.

The Brazilian has now been away from Camp Nou since 2017, achieving success with Paris Saint-Germain, albeit without the coveted Champions League title.

Neymare is still under contract for another three years, and he still has unfinished business, but it seems as though PSG may look to cash in.

According to El Chiringuito, via Sport, Neymar has been offered to Barcelona on a £43.1million deal.

It’s reported the Brazilian may be willing to leave PSG, but only if he can return to Barca, where he did manage European success.

Barca appear to be concentrating their efforts on signing Robert Lewandowski this summer, but it seems they could have the opportunity to sign two superstars.

Though, they will ned to raise the money if they want to pull off either of the deals, something the club’s board are working on amid financial difficulties.