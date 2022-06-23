Chelsea, Spurs and Man United all interested in star with £52m buy-out clause

According to reports, Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea are interested in the signature of Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco.

28-year-old Carrasco, who joined Madrid in the summer of 2015 for £24m (Transfermarkt), plays a crucial role in Diego Simeone’s side.

Last season the Belgium international appeared in 44 games across all competitions for the La Liga side, scoring 6 and assisting with 6.

The versatile player regularly plays as a wing-back for his national team Belgium and Atletico but can also be deployed as a more traditional winger as used in Simeone’s 4-4-2 formation.

According to Spanish outlet AS, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United have knocked on Carrasco’s door to sound out the possibility of a move.

Although, as previously stated, Carrasco is a key player for Simeone, who is said to have given the club orders not to listen to any official offers that may arrive.

The report says that the £52m release clause has made Carrasco a ‘desirable piece’ for big teams.

The Belgian currently has no intention of leaving Atletico, and it would take a great deal for clubs to get him.

However, the Belgian, who has two years remaining on his contract, isn’t entirely happy with his situation.

It is said that Carrasco and his entourage believe he is worth more than what he is currently receiving and feels it is fair to ask for a wage increase.

He could surely earn more money at big spenders like Chelsea and Man Utd, and he’d certainly strengthen those teams, who have issues in the wide-forward roles at the moment.

Chelsea need an upgrade on flops like Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech, while United could do with replacing the out-of-form Marcus Rashford, while even Jadon Sancho was a bit disappointing last season.

By contrast, Tottenham don’t really look like they desperately need a signing like this, having just signed Ivan Perisic, though of course the extra squad depth could be useful.