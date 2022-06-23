Chelsea set for disappointment in search for new sporting director

Chelsea are expected to make a move for former Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards but the 42-year-old is expected to reject the Blues in order to take a break from football.

Sky Sports are reporting that since Edward’s decision to leave Liverpool was made public last November, the Englishman has been approached by some of Europe’s powerhouse clubs such as Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

Chelsea are the next side set to approach the former Liverpool man after Marina Granovskaia’s recent departure from the Blues. However, the London club are set to be disappointed as Edwards is adamant about taking a break and spending time with his family reports Sky Sports.

CaughtOffside reported yesterday that Edwards has already turned down an approach to become Chelsea’s new sporting director and along with the information from Sky Sports, it looks certain that the former Liverpool man is set for a break.

Edwards has become a sought-after figure due to the work he did during his 11 years at Anfield. The 42-year-old helped reshape the recruitment of the Merseysiders and constructed Jürgen Klopp’s world-class squad with smart, analytical-powered transfers. The Reds recruited some bargains during his time with the club and the squad that was assembled went on to win every trophy possible.

It is no surprise that many clubs want to recruit Edwards following his departure from Liverpool and despite taking a break, there is no doubt that similar clubs will be lining up for his services upon his return to the game in the future.