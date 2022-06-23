Revealed: Chelsea players tell Tuchel that £50m transfer is ideal to replace Lukaku

Chelsea players reportedly want Everton star Richarlison to come in this summer as the ideal transfer target to replace the departing Romelu Lukaku.

The Blues are also eyeing up Raphinha, Raheem Sterling and Ousmane Dembele, but it seems the club’s players would like to see Richarlison moving to Stamford Bridge.

The Brazil international is likely to cost £50million to prise away from Goodison Park, and it makes sense that he could be seen as an ideal target for Chelsea.

Richarlison has caught the eye during his time at Everton, and has also been linked with the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham and Real Madrid this summer.

Chelsea are about to allow Lukaku to return to Inter Milan on loan, so it’s vital for the west London giants to bring in a new signing up front.

Richarlison now seems to be emerging as the favoured option and it will be interesting to see how this develops in the coming days.