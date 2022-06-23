Manchester United facing major issue in pursuit of potential €80million transfer

Manchester United reportedly seem to be struggling to persuade Frenkie de Jong to make the transfer from Barcelona to Old Trafford this summer.

The Netherlands international seems to have major reservations about potentially moving to Man Utd, and as such there has still not been a firm offer for the player, whom Barca value at around €80million, according to the print edition of Mundo Deportivo, as cited and translated by Sport Witness.

De Jong could be a key part of United’s rebuild under new manager Erik ten Hag, with the Dutch tactician having worked with him at Ajax a few years ago.

It seems De Jong has not been convinced about the prospect of joining the Red Devils, however, in what could be a serious blow to Ten Hag as he prepares for life in Manchester.

Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic have both left on free transfers after coming to the ends of their contracts, while upgrades are surely needed on Scott McTominay, Fred and Donny van de Beek.

Still, this saga is dragging on and United would surely do well to switch their focus to someone else now.