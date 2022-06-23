Fabrizio Romano confirms Paul Pogba’s next destination

Paul Pogba will be a Juventus player next season as the midfielder is set to return to Italy for free.

The World Cup winner’s contract at Manchester United expires this summer and after failing to agree a new one with the Red Devils, the Frenchman has decided to return to Juventus with everything set for an official confirmation reports Fabrizio Romano.

Pogba left Juventus for €100million six years ago to move to England and will now return after an underwhelming spell with Man United and will be hoping to rediscover his best form in a black and white shirt from next season onwards.

Paul Pogba to Juventus, confirmed and here we go! Full agreement now completed on a free transfer. Deal to be signed at the beginning of July, it’s done and sealed. ????? #Juve Pogba will be in Italy in two weeks. Juve sold him for €100m six years ago – now he’s back for free. pic.twitter.com/YNyyOlmSUE — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 23, 2022

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain were the other clubs said to be in the race for Pogba this summer reported Sky Sports but both will now miss out and will be looking to sign midfielders of their own in the meantime – with Real already confirming the signing of Aurelien Tchouameni.

Pogba leaves Man United after making 157 Premier League appearances for the club, in which the Frenchman scored 29 goals and assisted a further 38 for the Red Devils.

The World Cup winner’s second spell at the Manchester club didn’t live up to expectations and it was a period marred by inconsistency. This led to frustration from the fans and from Pogba himself and it is best for both that the midfielder is going to a new club. The football community will be hoping to see the best of the Frenchman in Italy as the 29-year-old can be a special player when on top form.