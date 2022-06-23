Fabrizio Romano provides promising update on Man United’s chase for Ajax star

Manchester United are really interested in Ajax’s Antony and have already made contact with the Dutch club to explore a potential deal.

United are not the only club interested in the Brazilain, however, but Erik ten Hag is said to be pushing for the player reports Fabrizio Romano. The pair worked together during the Dutchman’s recent spell with Ajax, where the 22-year-old linked up with the new United boss starting back in 2020.

The Brazilian is a player ten Hag clearly knows well, therefore, this can only be a good signing for the Manchester club who will now be looking to make a push for the winger over the course of the next few weeks.

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 23, 2022

Antony has a contract with Ajax until 2025, therefore a potential fee for the 22-year-old could be high, especially considering the number of players the Dutch champions have lost so far this summer. According to Romano, the player’s camp have now asked Ajax to listen to bids for the winger this summer, even if the price tag will be high.

The other clubs interested in Antony are yet to be named by Romano but they will no doubt be big clubs. Depending on the fee, this could be a big coup for United but if that price tag is astronomical, there are other areas of the current Man United squad that need addressing first.