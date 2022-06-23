Arsenal closing in on beating Chelsea to forward transfer

Arsenal are reportedly closing in on a transfer deal for Gabriel Jesus, who had also been considered as a target for Chelsea.

The Brazil international has impressed at Manchester City despite never quite being an automatic starter for Pep Guardiola’s side, and looks just the signing Arsenal need up front this summer following the recent departures of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

According to journalist Terry Flewers, some sources are now saying Jesus’ move to Arsenal is done, with the Gunners certainly seeming to make some significant progress on a deal for the 25-year-old.

Chelsea also looked at Jesus as a potential replacement for Romelu Lukaku, but are now focusing on other targets, according to Flewers in the tweet below…

Chelsea could have done with a signing like Jesus as well due to Lukaku’s struggles at Stamford Bridge, but they have some big-name alternatives in mind.

The Blues are focusing on Jesus’ Man City team-mate Raheem Sterling, while Ousmane Dembele and Raphinha are also options.

It’s also worth taking a look at Fabrizio Romano’s latest CaughtOffside column in full for exclusive insights on Sterling, Dembele and Raphinha.

