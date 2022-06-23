Tottenham end interest in Arsenal’s Brazilian target to focus on two other transfers instead

Tottenham have reportedly decided to end their transfer pursuit of Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus, which should pave the way for him to join Arsenal.

Spurs are now expected to pursue deals for two other Brazilian players instead in the form of Raphinha and Richarlison, according to the Evening Standard.

Raphinha is also wanted by Arsenal, but Spurs, Chelsea and Barcelona are all in the running as well, as revealed by Fabrizio Romano in today’s exclusive column for CaughtOffside.

Still, it seems Jesus is not on his way to Tottenham, even though one imagines the City forward could have been a fine option for Antonio Conte’s side.

Arsenal fans will be happy if this is accurate, as it moves them closer to finally replacing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

Spurs supporters, meanwhile, would surely be happy with Raphinha or Richarlison as alternatives up front, with both players impressing in the Premier League in recent times.

CaughtOffside have previously been told by Spurs sources that links to Richarlison have been exaggerated, while sources at the club today also denied the north Londoners ever held talks over re-signing Christian Eriksen.