‘Clear agreement’: Journo claims live on air that 6’7′ star is joining West Ham

West Ham United look set to complete the transfer of Stuttgart forward Sasa Kalajdzic, according to a journalist in Germany.

The 24-year-old is highly regarded after his time in the Bundesliga, and has also been linked with Bayern Munich on occasion in recent times.

Still, it seems likely now that Kalajdzic is heading to the Premier League next, with West Ham leading the race for his signature after Tottenham cooled their interest since considering him last summer.

West Ham have long needed a signing up front, and Bild reporter Marcel Reif now claims there is a ‘clear agreement’ for the Austria international to move to the London Stadium.

Kalajdzic looks like he could be just what David Moyes needs to take his team forward next season after a couple of years of coming close to a genuine top four challenge.