Leeds interested in brother of Manchester United attacker

According to reports, Leeds United are interested in Hamed Junior Traore, the older brother of Manchester United attacker Amad Diallo.

Traore currently plays for Italian club Sassuolo after joining from FC Empoli in 2021.

The 22-year-old predominantly plays as an attacking midfielder and directly contributed to 11 goals in 31 games last season.

Meanwhile, his younger brother Diallo, who plays as a right-winger, scored 3 goals in 13 appearances while on a 6-month loan spell for Rangers.

Diallo joined the Red Devils from Atalanta in January 2021 for £37 million (The Sun) and has made 9 senior appearances for United, with the most notable being when the teenager scored a stunning header in their 1-1 draw against AC Milan.

According to reports by Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport (as quoted by Sport Witness), several clubs have expressed their interest in the 22-year-old, with AC Milan wanting to find out if Traore was for sale.

However, “no one apart from Leeds has pushed the deal forward”.

Jesse Marsch’s club are reportedly the most determined side, but Milan are still an option for the Ivorian.

It is said that although the charm of the Premier League is there, a signature is unlikely to happen in the near future.

