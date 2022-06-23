Leeds make one of biggest bids in club history to sign ‘quality’ player from title winners

Leeds United have reportedly made a £25.9 million bid for FC Porto midfielder 27-year-old Otavio.

Otavio has been the backbone of FC Porto’s side since joining the club from Brazilian club Sport Club Internacional in 2014 for £2.25 million (Transfermarkt).

Since joining the Porto, the Portuguese star has appeared in 237 matches and has directly contributed to 86 goals.

According to reports by Portuguese outlet O Jogo, Leeds have made a £25.9 million bid for Otavio, but Porto took little time over their decision and are said to have immediately rejected the offer.

Leeds looks like they may lose their top goal scorer Raphinha this summer. Multiple reports suggest he will depart Elland Road and The Athletic, reporting that the Brazilian would favour Chelsea over Arsenal.

With that being said, someone like Otavio, who can assist with their goal tally, will be just what Jesse Marsch needs if they find themselves needing to fill the hole Raphinha would leave.

However, whether Leeds will return to Porto with a second offer remains to be seen.