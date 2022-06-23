Liverpool lining up shock move for Chelsea forward following Sadio Mane departure

Liverpool have shown an exceptional talent for bringing in players ahead of time as they transition away from veterans in their side. The finest example perhaps being Roberto Firmino, who was at one point a key player but has been seamlessly replaced. However few could possibly have seen their latest target coming.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are evaluating the possibility of bringing Chelsea forward Timo Werner to Anfield. The report did specify that they weren’t in talks with Thomas Tuchel’s side, but merely that he could be an option for Klopp.

Following the departure of Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich, Liverpool may want to assure they have an array of options even with Firmino, Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz currently available. Werner, 26, has just completed his second season in London, but has failed to live up to expectations with just 23 goals to show for his efforts.

It’s a figure he surpassed in the Bundesliga alone in his final season at RB Leipzig and supposedly that is part of the appeal. Liverpool were interested in Werner when he moved to Chelsea and feel he would suit their style of play, that is to say, a higher press, better than at Chelsea.

Liverpool may well have a point about the fit for Werner. Still, perhaps the bigger factor in his poor form is the confidence that has been lost at Chelsea. The Reds will have to even out any potential price tag with their own self-belief that they can recover the striker from Leipzig.