Barcelona are said to be making real progress in their latest contract negotiations.

the Blaugrana have been working hard on a new deal for midfielder Gavi, who is out of terms in2023 as things stand.

The 17-year-old has impressed for club and country, and it’s no surprise that he has attracted attention from the Premier League, with Liverpool and Manchester City reportedly monitoring the situation.

Gavi has been clear that he wants to stay at Camp Nou, but he will not be underpaid, well aware of the talent he possesses.

According to Marca, negotiations are progressing positively, and Barca are in regular meetings with Gavi agent Ivan de la Pena.

According to the report, nothing has been agree yet, but it’s hoped something can be agreed in principle during the next meeting.

That could be a huge boost for Barca, while the likes of Liverpool and City don’t appear likely to sign Gavi any time soon.