Man United lose out to Benfica in race for €18m midfield star

Benfica are set to win the race for River Plate’s Enzo Fernandez who have beaten Manchester United to the signing of the 21-year-old.

The Portuguese side will pay the Argentine club €18million for the midfielder’s services, which will see Fernandez join the club on a long-term contract, which is reportedly a five-year deal states Todofichajes.

Fernandez is one of Argentina’s most sought-after prospects and attracted interest from big clubs such as Man United. According to the Daily Mirror, United sent a scout to Buenos Aires back in April for River Plate’s Copa Libertadores clash with Brazilian outfit Fortaleza to take a closer look at the midfielder.

Argentine outlet Ole claims Man United liked what they saw as Fernandez scored the opening goal helping his side secure a 2-0 win with the Old Trafford club impressed’ with his performance.

However, the Premier League side are now set to miss out on his signature as Benfica clearly wanted the player more. The Argentine will now be looking to develop further in Portugal and help Benfica back to the top of the table.

A move to Manchester United might be an option for the 21-year-old in the future but for now, that will have to wait. United are yet to sign a player during the current window as their rivals continue to make moves around them.