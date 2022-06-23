Manchester United now the favourites to seal transfer of Erik ten Hag favourite

Manchester United are reportedly now in pole position to seal the transfer of Brentford playmaker Christian Eriksen.

The Denmark international is about to be a free agent this summer, and one imagines there will be plenty of interest in him after his fine form since returning to the Premier League.

Still, it seems Tottenham have decided against a reunion with their former player, putting Man Utd in the strongest position to snap him up, according to the Daily Star.

Eriksen seems an ideal fit for the style of play of new manager Erik ten Hag, with the Daily Mirror previously reporting that the 30-year-old was one of his priorities alongside Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

It’s going to be a big challenge for Ten Hag in his first season at Old Trafford, so a proven and experienced player like Eriksen could be ideal to help the Dutch tactician get off to a strong start.

Eriksen shone at Spurs earlier in his career, but it perhaps makes sense that they’re not currently making him a priority after the success of Dejan Kulusevski since he joined the club.