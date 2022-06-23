Medical team who cared for Diego Maradona charged with criminal negligence

The medical team who cared for footballing legend Diego Maradona have reportedly been charged with criminal negligence following surgery the star underwent before his death in November last year.

The Argentine is well known for his ‘handling’ of his nation’s victory during their 1986 World Cup victory.

During the Argentina v England quarter finals match, Maradona scored a goal with his hand, but the referee missed the infringement, and the goal consequently stood, leading Argentina to their victory.

The event has since been labelled “The hand of God”.

As reported in the Evening Standard, the former Argentina captain underwent surgery for a subdural haematoma in the weeks prior to his death.

Unfortunately, in the weeks following his surgery, the Argentine sadly died due to a cardiac arrest at his home outside Buenos Aires.

It was said in 2021 by the medical team appointed to investigate the late Maradona’s death that the medical team who cared for the 60-year-old acted in an “inappropriate, deficient and reckless manner”.

According to the report, all eight of Maradona’s medical team denied the charges, with one of the defendant’s attorneys claiming their care had no relation to the death of Maradona.

The trial is expected to begin at the end of 2024 or early 2024.