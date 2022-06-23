Manchester United set to table improved bid for transfer of €80m-rated star

Manchester United are reportedly ready to submit a new formal transfer bid for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

The Netherlands international has long been linked as a top target for Man Utd under new manager Erik ten Hag, who worked with the player at Ajax a few years ago.

Barca value at around €80million, according to the print edition of Mundo Deportivo, as cited and translated by Sport Witness, but it remains to be seen if the Red Devils will meet that valuation.

According to the Manchester Evening News, United are preparing to make an improved offer for De Jong, having seen their first bid of £51.64m rejected by the Catalan giants.

With Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic out of contract this summer, United urgently need new additions in the middle of the park, and De Jong seems ideal for Ten Hag’s style of play.

MUFC have had a slow start to the summer and really need to get their act together as their rivals Liverpool and Manchester City have already made big-name signings in Darwin Nunez and Erling Haaland, respectively.