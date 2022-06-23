Newcastle United could be faced with losing Allan Saint-Maximin this summer.

The winger has been linked with a move to Chelsea over recent days, with the Blues looking to strengthen ahead of the new season.

Allan has been a success at Newcastle since his 2019 move, well-liked by fans, and he scored five and assisted as many last season.

But according to the Daily Mail, the Magpies could allow him to leave this summer as they continue their rebuild.

And Chelsea are interested in a move, with Thomas Tuchel looking to significantly strengthen this season, armed with new wealthy owners.

According to the report, Allan would be interested in a move to the Blues, with the winger’s head reportedly being ‘turned’.

Tottenham have also been linked with a move for the wide man, but neither club has made a move for Allan just yet.

This could be one to keep an eye on, especially given the player himself is keen.