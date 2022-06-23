Newcastle United star’s head turned by Chelsea transfer interest

Chelsea FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle United could be faced with losing Allan Saint-Maximin this summer.

The winger has been linked with a move to Chelsea over recent days, with the Blues looking to strengthen ahead of the new season.

Allan has been a success at Newcastle since his 2019 move, well-liked by fans, and he scored five and assisted as many last season.

But according to the Daily Mail, the Magpies could allow him to leave this summer as they continue their rebuild.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal best positioned to seal Raphinha transfer as talks progress well, but there’s one catch
Exclusive Fabrizio Romano column: Arteta loves Raphinha but transfer saga is one of the craziest I’ve seen, plus my view on the Man United captaincy
Zinedine Zidane sets criteria for return to coaching amid PSG links

And Chelsea are interested in a move, with Thomas Tuchel looking to significantly strengthen this season, armed with new wealthy owners.

According to the report, Allan would be interested in a move to the Blues, with the winger’s head reportedly being ‘turned’.

MORE: Newcastle United in two-horse race for defender

Tottenham have also been linked with a move for the wide man, but neither club has made a move for Allan just yet.

This could be one to keep an eye on, especially given the player himself is keen.

More Stories Allan Saint-Maximin Chelsea Newcastle United Tottenham

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.