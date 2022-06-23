Despite reaching an agreement with Stade Reims, Newcastle United have reportedly pulled the plug on their deal to sign striker Hugo Ekitike.

That’s according to a recent report from 90min’s Graeme Bailey, who claims the Magpies have decided, at the very last hour, to scrap their plans to sign the 20-year-old.

Understand that Newcastle United have pulled out of Hugo Ekitike deal. Everything was agreed with Reims and the player’s personal terms – but the agent was demanded extra payments amongst a number of things, and the deal is now off. https://t.co/FkfzElkS1S — Graeme Bailey (@GraemeBailey) June 23, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Although the majority of the deal was done, failure to agree on agency fees has now seen the forward’s dream move to the Premier League collapse.

Since joining Stade Reims’ youth academy all the way back in 2013, Ekitike, who made his senior debut in 2020, has gone on to feature in 27 senior games, in all competitions, directly contributing to 14 goals along the way.

Despite his impressive record though, it doesn’t look like the young Frenchman will be turning out in black and white anytime soon.

MORE: Exclusive: Arsenal prioritising two transfers over Youri Tielemans

What now for Newcastle United?

Assuming the Magpies’ hierarchy are adamant in their decision, thankfully there is still enough time in the transfer window for Eddie Howe to find a suitable alternative, but this news will still come as a major blow to fans.

With Chris Wood struggling to find the back of the net since his move from Burnley in January and Callum Wilson often inconsistent in his performances, it goes without saying that Howe will continue to prioritise a new hitman.