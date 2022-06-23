Newcastle United reportedly look set to be snubbed by Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar.

There is growing speculation that the Brazil international is going to be allowed to leave PSG this summer, with some talk already emerging of a possible return to Barcelona.

Neymar’s huge £670,000 a week wages are becoming an issue for PSG, who want their record signing off their books this summer.

Still, those huge wages are also likely to put off many suitors out there, with Newcastle perhaps one of the few names who could realistically be in the mix following their lucrative Saudi takeover almost a year ago.

According to L’Equipe, however, Neymar has already ruled out a possible move to St James’ Park.

It would be exciting to see the 30-year-old in the Premier League, but it seems Newcastle is not an option, so it will be interesting to see if someone like Manchester United, City or Chelsea take a punt on him.