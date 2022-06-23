30-year-old to undergo Newcastle medical today

Burnley FC Newcastle United FC
According to reports, Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope will undergo his medical to complete his transfer to Newcastle today. 

The 30-year-old shot-stopper has one year left on his contract at Turf Moor, but the Clarets recent demotion into the Championship has seen Pope look for a move elsewhere to help secure his spot as England keeper.

It appears he is set to make a permanent move to St James’ Park, with transfer specialist and Caughtoffside columnist Fabrizio Romano reporting in a tweet that he will complete his medical today.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 17: Nick Pope of Burnley makes a save during the Premier League match between Burnley and Fulham at Turf Moor on February 17, 2021 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Pope joined Burnley in 2016 from Charlton and has since racked up 155 appearances in all competitions for the Lancashire club with a total of 53 clean sheets.

The Magpies’ current number one, 33-year-old Martin Dubravka has been a Toon since joining the club from Sparta Prague in 2018.

Since joining the club, Dubravka has appeared between the sticks for Newcastle 130 times and has made 37 clean sheets.

With Eddie Howe looking to amplify the Toon’s pressing intensity to get the Magpies further up the Premier League table this season, Dubravka may find himself out of favour with the more agile sweeper-keeper Pope pipping the number one spot.

