Nick Pope signs four-year contract with Newcastle United

Newcastle United have confirmed the signing of Nick Pope from Burnley on a four-year deal.

The goalkeeper joins Eddie Howe’s side for a fee of £10million reports Sky Sports as the England international was keen to stay in the Premier League after Burnley’s relegation to the Championship to ensure he remains in Gareth Southgate’s England plans ahead of the World Cup in Qatar this winter.

Pope spent the past six seasons at Turf Moor in England’s top division, where the goalkeeper twice won Burnley’s player of the year award and helped the Clarets to qualify for Europe in 2017/18.

The 30-year-old played 141 times for the Clarets in the Premier League and Newcastle are getting one of the most consistent goalies in England for a very low price.

Pope is Newcastle’s second signing this summer having secured a permanent deal for Matt Targett from Aston Villa. The Englishman is expected to challenge Newcastle’s current number one, Martin Dubravka, for a starting spot next season and Magpies boss Eddie Howe is delighted to have the 30-year-old on board.

Speaking to Newcastle’s website, the Magpies’ head coach stated: “Nick is an exceptional Premier League and international level goalkeeper so I’m very pleased to be adding strong competition to a very important position.

“There has been a lot of interest in him from other clubs this summer, so I’d like to thank our owners and everyone behind the scenes for getting us ahead of the competition. I’m delighted he is joining us as we prepare for the exciting challenge ahead.”