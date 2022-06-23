Chelsea, Arsenal & Man United transfer target given bargain release clause with new contract

Chelsea, Arsenal, and Manchester United could reportedly all get the chance to sign Christopher Nkunku on the cheap next summer.

The France international has just signed a new contract with current club RB Leipzig, which probably means he’s staying put for now, but Fabrizio Romano claims the new deal includes a €60million buy-out clause.

See below for details from Romano, with this tweet potentially being huge news for interested clubs as Nkunku’s asking price was previously reported as being as high as £100million, according to the Independent, who also claimed that Arsenal and Man Utd were pursuing the in-form 24-year-old forward.

Fabrizio Romano has also previously written about Chelsea considering Nkunku in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

Nkunku was on fire for Leipzig last season, scoring 35 goals in all competitions, and it’s clear he’d have a huge impact at any of the aforementioned clubs.

Arsenal need a new striker to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, while Chelsea also have major issues up front after the struggles of the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner.

United, meanwhile, would also surely benefit from a player of Nkunku’s quality coming in as they’re currently highly reliant on an ageing Cristiano Ronaldo up front, with Edinson Cavani leaving on a free transfer and the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial both horribly out of form.

