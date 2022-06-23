Nottingham Forest and Manchester United reach agreement on England international

Although it looks as if play-off hero Brice Samba may be on the way out of Nottingham Forest, the newly-promoted side have move quickly to solve the goalkeeping position. On their return to the Premier League, it appears they will have none other than England international Dean Henderson between the sticks.

That is according to The Athletic, who say that the two clubs have reached an agreement for the loan of Henderson for next season. Forest will be responsible for all of his wages during the loan deal, although crucially there was no mention of a buy option in the deal. It had been rumoured that they were hoping to include a £20m buy clause in the deal, but it appears to have been rejected out of hand by Manchester United.

Henderson, 25, spent the 2019-20 season on loan at Sheffield United and impressed in the Premier League. For a brief period it looked as if he might be able to wrestle a starting spot from David de Gea in the United goal on his return, but has since lost that battle.

For Forest, this seems about as good as they could have gotten in terms of a replacement for Samba. Although they might have to fork out for a permanent deal, their survival bid will be in safe hands come next May if it all goes through.