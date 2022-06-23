Nottingham Forest in talks with Liverpool over £15m defender

Nottingham Forest are said to be in talks with Liverpool over defender Neco Williams. Amid reports that their current first choice Djed Spence may be on the move to Tottenham, Forest are in need of new option and Williams would provide a similar outlet for Steve Cooper.

The information comes from Nottingham Post, who were referencing a report from the Telegraph, which claims that the two clubs are negotiating a fee for Williams. Liverpool have set their asking price at £15m for the Welsh defender, with Fulham also supposedly ready to launch a £10m bid.

Williams moved to Fulham in January of last season on loan, where he impressed in his 14 appearances. With a difference of £5m between Fulham and Liverpool and two parties interested, it seems inevitable that a deal will get done at some point. SkySports have also included Southampton in the picture. Although it’s by no means pennies to the two promoted clubs, it’s well within their reach to make an extra effort if they truly want Williams.

Having helped Wales past Ukraine, Williams will likely be going to the World Cup in November. Although he’s struggled to win a place in Jurgen Klopp’s side, that should be no slight on him given Trent Alexander-Arnold is his competition. At the age of 21, it looks as like a solid investment, whomever manages to get the deal done.