Exclusive: Chelsea still have hope of sealing forward transfer despite reports to the contrary

Chelsea FC still look to have some hope of clinching the transfer of Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele, according to Fabrizio Romano in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside.

Dembele is due to be out of contract in July, but Romano insists it is not accurate that the France international has made a dramatic U-turn on his future to accept the terms currently being offered to him by Barca.

Romano also confirms that Chelsea have him on their list of targets, though it seems he’s not necessarily their top priority right now, meaning this looks like a fairly open situation.

“Ousmane Dembele has long ago let the club know that he would like to stay especially because of his relationship with Xavi, but he has not yet accepted Barca’s latest offer,” Romano says.

“He would like an improved offer and the club is now busy with other deals, so it remains an open situation. Chelsea continue to have his name on the list.”

Dembele has had a mixed spell at the Nou Camp, despite previously looking like an elite talent in the making during his time at former club Borussia Dortmund.

There, Dembele worked under Thomas Tuchel, who is now Chelsea manager, so it’s easy to see why a reunion at Stamford Bridge could make sense for all involved.

