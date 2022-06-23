Patrice Evra is firmly behind new Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag despite a missed opportunity.

The Red Devils had a big decision to make this season, heading into a new era following the dismissal of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the subsequent interim spell served by Ralf Rangnick.

United were tasked with appointing a new manager, and there were a number of big-name bosses linked with a move from Zinedine Zidane to Mauricio Pochettino.

But in the end, they decided to go with Ajax boss ten Hag, who has worked wonders with the Dutch giants over recent years.

Ten Hag built an extremely attractive and attacking young team at Ajax, and that was enough to land him the Old Trafford gig.

The proof will be in the pudding, of course, but some have questioned why United have not gone with a bigger and more proven name.

That’s something former defender Evra has addressed, telling the Mirror: “Because I think Conte, Klopp, Guardiola – all those managers are the best in the world right now and we could have had him at Manchester United.

“But some people at the club, they said: ‘It’s not our style, it’s not what we’re looking for.’ So let’s see, now we have Erik ten Hag. Let’s see what he’s going to do. He has my support. But then, even if you brought a chef in, as the manager of Man United, he’d have my full support.”