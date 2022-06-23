Juventus are said to be closing in on a deal for soon-to-be former Manchester United star Paul Pogba.

The Old Lady are hoping to secure the return of Pogba, who left the club to return to United six years ago.

The Frenchman is out of contract at Old Trafford this summer, and it has already been confirmed that he will leave.

Available on a free transfer, Pogba is an attractive signing, but it is Juventus who have quickly taken pole position in the race.

And according to Sky Sports Italy, Juventus are hopeful of agreeing the final details of their deal with Pogba today.

Pogba scored 28 goals in 124 Serie A games from midfield at Juventus during his first spell, and he will likely be welcomed back with open arms.

Juventus could do with the added quality, too, after two successive fourth-place finishes, falling behind the likes of AC Milan and Inter Milan in recent years.