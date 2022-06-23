Premier League club linked with surprise move for PSG superstar

It is no secret that Chelsea are in the market for a winger this summer and the Blues are now being linked with a sensational move for Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar.

According to GOAL, PSG are willing to let the Brazilian leave during the summer transfer window if an acceptable bid is lodged but the winger reportedly doesn’t want to leave the French capital.

The French champions have already made this information public and if anyone wanted to make a move for the 30-year-old now would be the time.

One of the clubs reportedly interested are Chelsea states Todofichajes, with Thomas Tuchel already having worked with the winger in Paris.

Chelsea have already expressed interest in signing both Ousmane Dembele and Raheem Sterling this summer states the Daily Mirror but with uncertainty hanging over both deals, a move for Neymar could become one of the stories of the transfer window.

According to Todofichajes, the initial move for the Brazilian would be a loan deal with a purchase option attached to any potential contract for the value of €50million. The 30-year-old would be happy to head to the Premier League states the outlet but whether this comes to fruition remains to be seen as the numbers involved in a deal would most likely be astronomic – unless PSG pays his way.