Former Liverpool star wanted surprise Anfield transfer return this summer

Liverpool seemingly had the chance of a surprise reunion in this summer’s transfer window.

Supposedly, Manchester City star Raheem Sterling was keen to return to his former club, though this was knocked back, according to Football Transfers.

The England international is now looking more likely to move to Chelsea, as the report notes, but it seems that wasn’t his initial preference.

This will surely come as a surprise to many Liverpool fans, with Sterling proving pretty unpopular with the Anfield crowd whenever he’s come back there with Man City.

Sterling left the Reds under a bit of a cloud when he moved to the Etihad Stadium in the summer of 2015, and it’s unclear if he’d really be welcomed back.

Having said that, the 27-year-old remains a top player, and he could have been ideal to replace Sadio Mane, who has just left the club for Bayern Munich.

Liverpool have already signed Darwin Nunez, but he’s a different kind of attacking player, so there could arguably have been room for Sterling as well, especially as Mohamed Salah is in the final year of his contract.

Still, City would surely look to block this move due to the risk of strengthening their biggest title rival.